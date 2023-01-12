Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/01 | Watch Again

12 January 2023, 19:35

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Kira Rudik - Ukrainian MP and leader of the Golos Political Party
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Dmitriy Polyanskiy - First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN
  • Lord Philip Hammond - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer (2016-19)
  • Rosa Prince - Editor of The House Magazine and incoming Editor of Politico London Playbook
  • Gabriel Pogrund - Whitehall Editor at The Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

