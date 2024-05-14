Drunken yobs ejected from easyJet flight at Bristol Airport after group tried to go to the toilet during take-off

A large group of young men refused to sit down and demanded to use the toilet during take-off. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An EasyJet pilot was forced to abandon take-off after 30 drunken yobs tried to use the toilet during a take-off.

Police were called to the departure gate at Bristol Airport after the group of men refused to take their seats for take-off and tried to use the toilet.

The flight was delayed by an hour in the terminal, and the other passengers had to wait a further hour for the ejected passengers’ bags to be removed from the plane.

One passenger on the flight described how the plane erupted in cheers when the group were kicked off.

EasyJet said seven passengers were ejected from the plane and said they were taking the incident “very seriously”, adding they do “not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.”

Linda Sweeden said: “The flight was delayed by an hour while we were still waiting in the departure lounge, and clearly that just gave these lads another hour’s drinking time.

“They were being loud at the gate, but luckily I was sat at the back of the plane and they were at the front. There were loads of them, apart from the front row for the elderly and disabled people, they took up maybe six or seven rows at the front of the plane.”

The problems started when the plane began taxiing for take-off. He reportedly said: “If you don’t let me go to the toilet I’m going to p*** all over the floor!”

Then others in the group followed suit and began arguing with the cabin crew.

“Suddenly the plane stopped, the engines stopped and suddenly they were all standing up arguing.”

The plane then returned to the departure gate.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY7004 from Bristol to Malaga on May 11 returned to stand due to some passengers behaving disruptively. The aircraft was met by police and the passengers were offloaded before the flight continued to Malaga.

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority,” he added.