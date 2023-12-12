Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/12

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

By Amelia Frei

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12: Watch again

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield.

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Business and Trade Secretary and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.

'Adam' - Asylum seeker who is currently a resident on the Bibby Stockholm.

Lord Gavin Barwell - Author, Conservative Peer, and Former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fiona Harvey - The Guardian Environment Correspondent.

Adam Ratcliff - Runs Safer Business Network and worked through hours of CCTV and police information to establish links within the trafficking group.

Professor Majid Ezzati - Lead author of the Lancet Oncology Study from Imperial College London.



Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.