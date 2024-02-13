Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/02 | Watch Again

13 February 2024, 21:13

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 13/02

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Martin Forde - Barrister who was Chair of the Forde Inquiry Panel.
  • Azhar Qayum - CEO of Muslim Engagement and Development MEND.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Finn McRedmond - Columnist for the New Statesman and Irish Time, who wrote "Taylor Swift's triumphant incoherence" in the New Statesman.
  • Carter Sherman - Guardian US Reproductive Rights and Justice Journalist who wrote a piece on Taylor Swift's impact on the US election.
  • Anthony Breach - Associate Director at the Centre for Cities.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women
'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC

'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks
Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

Labour has suspended another election candidate over Israel comments

Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'
Legendary Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced

Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four decade radio career
Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again

Paul Currie is accused of hounding out an Israeli man at the end of the show

'Disgusting... hold the comedian to account': Theatre-goers' anger as Jewish man 'hounded out' of comedy gig

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile