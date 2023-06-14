Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14.06.23

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Chris Philp - Policing & Crime Minister and Conservative MP for Croydon

Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Women and Equalities Minister and MP for Oxford East

Baroness Jenny Jones - Green Party Peer and former Deputy Mayor of London (2003-04), who brought the Fatal Motion to the Lords

Vicky Spratt - Housing Correspondent at the I Newspaper and author of 'Tenants: The People on the Frontline of the Housing Emergency'

Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter

Sir Rocco Forte - Chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels

Dr Emma Runswick - Deputy Chair of the British Medical Association, and a junior doctor

Daniel Korski - Former Deputy Head of Policy for Prime Minister David Cameron who is now running to be the Conservatives' candidate for Mayor of London

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.