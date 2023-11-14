Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

John Stevenson MP - Conservative MP for Carlisle and Chair of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs

Natasha Clark - Political Editor

Greg Hands - Minister for Trade, Minister for London and Conservative MP for Fulham and Chelsea

Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair (1997-2003)

Richard Tice - Leader of Reform UK

Danny Shaw - Crime, policing and justice commentator

Kristin Jonsdottir - Head of the Volcanos, Earthquakes & Deformation at the Research Department of Iceland

