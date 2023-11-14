Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch Again
14 November 2023, 19:52
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- John Stevenson MP - Conservative MP for Carlisle and Chair of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs
- Natasha Clark - Political Editor
- Greg Hands - Minister for Trade, Minister for London and Conservative MP for Fulham and Chelsea
- Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair (1997-2003)
- Richard Tice - Leader of Reform UK
- Danny Shaw - Crime, policing and justice commentator
- Kristin Jonsdottir - Head of the Volcanos, Earthquakes & Deformation at the Research Department of Iceland
