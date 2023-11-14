Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch Again

14 November 2023, 19:52

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Stevenson MP - Conservative MP for Carlisle and Chair of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs
  • Natasha Clark - Political Editor
  • Greg Hands - Minister for Trade, Minister for London and Conservative MP for Fulham and Chelsea
  • Clare Short - Former Secretary of State for International Development under Tony Blair (1997-2003)
  • Richard Tice - Leader of Reform UK
  • Danny Shaw - Crime, policing and justice commentator
  • Kristin Jonsdottir - Head of the Volcanos, Earthquakes & Deformation at the Research Department of Iceland

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

