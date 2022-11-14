Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/11 | Watch again

14 November 2022, 21:35

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Steve Reed - Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Croydon North
  • Simon McDonald - Former Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, author of 'Leadership: Lessons from a Life in Diplomacy'
  • Lord (Peter) Ricketts - Cross-bench peer, former British Ambassador to France and former National Security Advisor
  • James Schneider - Former Director of Strategic Communications for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn and a co-founder of the campaign group Momentum
  • Emma Cantrell - Founder and Chief Executives of First Days Children’s Charities
  • Julia Davies - Co-Founder of 'Patriotic Millionaires UK', a group of wealthy individuals calling for the tax burden to be directed at high earners

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

