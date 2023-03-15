Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

15 March 2023, 22:36

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
  • Justine Roberts, CEO of Mumsnet.
  • Andy Street, Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands.
  • Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business.
  • Kristine Acquino, Markets Reporter for Bloomberg.
  • Theo Paphitis, Chairman of Ryman, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, and one of the Dragons from Dragon's Den.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

