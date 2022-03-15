Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

15 March 2022, 19:21

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, & Conservative MP for North East Somerset

Leanna Burnard - Legal officer at the Recess Trust who have been providing legal support to Nazanin's family

Yvette Cooper, Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Vera Krichevskaya - Russian Documentary Filmmaker

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

HSBC will close 69 branches later this year

HSBC to shut 69 UK branches - find out if yours will be affected
Jeremy Clarkson has called the plans "utter, utter madness"

Oxfordshire council bans meat and adopts vegan-only menu at meetings
Jacob Rees-Mogg talked jeans with Andrew Marr

Jacob Rees-Mogg relaxes in a suit!: Minister admits he doesn't own jeans or a t-shirt
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Home Office failed to put a proper plan in place for Ukraine refugees

Yvette Cooper: Home Office had a 'departmental failure' over Ukraine crisis
Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the Prime Minister's decision to visit Saudi Arabia

'Saudi oil will boost living standards': Rees-Mogg defends PM's controversial visit
Andrew Marr addressed the taking of hostages at a hospital in Mariupol

Hospital siege could be 'SS tactics' on another day of horror and hope in Ukraine
Nicola Sturgeon has said facemasks laws will remain in place for another fortnight.

Face mask rules in Scotland to stay in force until April

Russian forces are holding 400 people hostage at Mariupol Hospital

Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital
Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile