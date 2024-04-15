Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/04 | Watch again

15 April 2024, 19:23

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/04 | Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli Ambassador to the UK
  • Kenneth Katzman, former US Congress Expert on Iran
  • Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader
  • Iain Dale, LBC presenter
  • Natasha Clark, LBC’s Political Editor
  • Edmund King OBE, President of the AA
  • Ross Gerber, Tesla investor
  • Max Denison Pender, official artist of Team GB

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Weapons supervisor jailed after cinematographer shot dead on set of Alec Baldwin's Rust film
Tzipi Hotovely warned that the UK could be the next target of Iran without deterrence

‘We want deterrence, not revenge’: Israel’s ambassador to the UK warns Iran ‘won’t hesitate to attack London'
A moment's silence has been held 35 years on from the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victims
Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran says security minister

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

The attacker is 15, police say

Teenager arrested after Sydney church stabbing, as police officer's jaw broken in 'riots'

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing

'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'
Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'
London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station
From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

From Sue Gray to Nick Clegg: The bizarre list of people Liz Truss is blaming for her own failures

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

7 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile