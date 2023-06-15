Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch Again

15 June 2023, 19:44

Marr 15.06

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Peter Riddell - Former Commissioner for Public Appointments (2016-2021) and former director of the Institute for Government
  • Jess Phillips - Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Petronella Wyatt - Journalist, columnist and ex-girlfriend of Boris Johnson
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Mark Gatiss - Actor, Comedian and Screenwriter
  • Sam Lister - Political Editor at the Daily Express
  • Kate Devlin - Whitehall Editor of The Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

