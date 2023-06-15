Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch Again
15 June 2023, 19:44
Marr 15.06
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir Peter Riddell - Former Commissioner for Public Appointments (2016-2021) and former director of the Institute for Government
- Jess Phillips - Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Petronella Wyatt - Journalist, columnist and ex-girlfriend of Boris Johnson
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Mark Gatiss - Actor, Comedian and Screenwriter
- Sam Lister - Political Editor at the Daily Express
- Kate Devlin - Whitehall Editor of The Independent
