Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch Again

16 May 2023, 21:31

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05/23

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Baroness Patience Wheatcroft - Unaffiliated Life Peer and a former Editor-in-Chief of Wall Street Journal in Europe and Former Editor of The Sunday Telegraph
  • David Gauke - Former Conservative minister including as Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • George Eustice - Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth and a former Environment Secretary
  • Dr David Strain -  Professor of Cardiometabolic Health at the University of Exeter's Medical School and Chair of the BMA Board of Science
  • Lord George Robertson - Former Defence Secretary and Former Secretary General of NATO
  • Nils Schmid - SPD Member of the Bundestag and the Party's Foreign Affairs Spokesperson
  • Anne Longfield - Chair of the Commission on Young Lives and Former Children's Commissioner for England and Wales

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

