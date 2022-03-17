Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/03 | Watch Again

By Megan Hinton

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons

Edward Lucas, Expert on International Security

Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Catherine Belton, Author of Putin's People T

Tom McTague, Staff Writer at The Atlantic

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.