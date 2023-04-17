Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/04 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 17th April

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Evgenia Kara-Murza - wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed for 25 years today.

Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee

Paul Waugh - Chief Political Commentator at the I Paper

Baroness Minouche Shafik - Director of the London School of Economics and Co-Commissioner of the Resolution Foundation Economy 2030 Inquiry

Cathy Wassell - CEO of the Autistic Girls Network

Rabbi Leo Dee - His 2 daughters and wife were killed in a terrorist attack in Israel last week.

