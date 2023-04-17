Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/04 | Watch Again
17 April 2023, 21:26
Tonight With Andrew Marr 17th April
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Evgenia Kara-Murza - wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed for 25 years today.
- Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee
- Paul Waugh - Chief Political Commentator at the I Paper
- Baroness Minouche Shafik - Director of the London School of Economics and Co-Commissioner of the Resolution Foundation Economy 2030 Inquiry
- Cathy Wassell - CEO of the Autistic Girls Network
- Rabbi Leo Dee - His 2 daughters and wife were killed in a terrorist attack in Israel last week.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/