Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/04 | Watch Again

17 April 2023, 21:26

Tonight With Andrew Marr 17th April

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza - wife of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed for 25 years today.
  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee
  • Paul Waugh - Chief Political Commentator at the I Paper
  • Baroness Minouche Shafik - Director of the London School of Economics and Co-Commissioner of the Resolution Foundation Economy 2030 Inquiry
  • Cathy Wassell - CEO of the Autistic Girls Network
  • Rabbi Leo Dee - His 2 daughters and wife were killed in a terrorist attack in Israel last week.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has refused to budge on nurses' pay after the Royal College of Nursing rejected the Government's last offer to end industrial action

Rishi Sunak refuses to offer NHS workers new pay deal after nurses' union rejects 'last offer'
Jeremy Corbyn hit back at Sir Keir Starmer over his "friendship" comments

Jeremy Corbyn accuses Keir Starmer of 'primary school stuff' after Labour leader says he's 'not my friend'
Asian hornets kill honey bees

'Be vigilant of bee killing Asian hornets' Brits told as venomous insect spotted in Kent

Rabbi Leo Dee said he blames the media for the wave of attacks in Israel's West Bank which claimed the lives of his wife and two daughters

'The media is to blame for the cycle of violence in Israel' bereaved father Rabbi Leo Dee tells LBC
The protesters were dragged away by security

Eco activists halt World Snooker Championship at the Crucible with orange powder protest as angry crowd boos them off
Meghan doesn't want anymore rifts between her and the royal family, new reports say.

Meghan 'wants her children to know their grandfather Charles' royal insider says

The Twitter CEO has claimed the US government previously 'had full access' to private messages on the social media platform.

US government 'had full access' to Twitter users' private messages, Elon Musk claims

The funeral will be held this Thursday and pass through Aldington village.

Details of Paul O'Grady's funeral confirmed, as public welcomed to join street procession through Kent
Tory MP speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Senior Tory MP installs panic alarms in constituency home after children - aged two and four - receive death threats
Putin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in jail in Russia for treason

'No other word than weak': Wife of Putin opponent jailed for 25 years slams UK government's response to husband's arrest

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile