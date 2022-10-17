Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/10 | Watch again
17 October 2022, 21:16
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
- Jill Rutter - Former senior civil servant working in the Treasury and No 10, and now a senior research fellow at UK in a Changing Europe
- Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for Kingston & Surbiton
- Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge
- David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter at The Sun
- Robert Shrimsley - Chief UK Political Commentator at The Financial Times
