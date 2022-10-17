Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/10 | Watch again

17 October 2022, 21:16

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Christina McAnea - General Secretary of Unison
  • Jill Rutter - Former senior civil servant working in the Treasury and No 10, and now a senior research fellow at UK in a Changing Europe
  • Sir Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for Kingston & Surbiton
  • Bill Blain - Strategist at Shard Capital and author of Morning Porridge
  • David Simmonds - Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
  • Noa Hoffman - Political Reporter at The Sun
  • Robert Shrimsley - Chief UK Political Commentator at The Financial Times

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

