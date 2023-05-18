Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch Again
18 May 2023, 20:22
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Baroness Olly Grender - Liberal Democrat peer - who is the part's Director of Communications and worked in Downing St during the coalition government
- Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 under David Cameron and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom'
- Baroness Jenny Chapman -Labour peer and Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
- Mark Tufnell - President of the Country Land and Business Association
- Lord James Bethell - Conservative Peer and Former Health Minister (2020-2021)
- Lord Peter Mandelson - Former First Secretary of State and Former European Commissioner for Trade
- Guto Hari - Former Downing St Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and host of the new Global Player podcast 'Unprecedented: Inside Downing St'
- Henry Ajder - Broadcaster and Presenter of 'The Future will be Synthesized'
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.