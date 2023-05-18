Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch Again

18 May 2023, 20:22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Baroness Olly Grender - Liberal Democrat peer - who is the part's Director of Communications and worked in Downing St during the coalition government
  • Sir Craig Oliver - Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 under David Cameron and host of the podcast 'Desperately Seeking Wisdom'
  • Baroness Jenny Chapman -Labour peer and Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
  • Mark Tufnell - President of the Country Land and Business Association
  • Lord James Bethell - Conservative Peer and Former Health Minister (2020-2021)
  • Lord Peter Mandelson - Former First Secretary of State and Former European Commissioner for Trade
  • Guto Hari - Former Downing St Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and host of the new Global Player podcast 'Unprecedented: Inside Downing St'
  • Henry Ajder - Broadcaster and Presenter of 'The Future will be Synthesized'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

