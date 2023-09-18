Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/09 | Watch Again

18 September 2023, 20:04

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 18.09

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Annelise Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities and Labour MP for Oxford East
  • Heidi Hautala - Vice President of the European Parliament
  • Giles Wilkes - Former Special Advisor to Theresa May and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government
  • Sir John Redwood - Conservative MP for Wokingham
  • Bruce Daisley - Former Vice-President of Twitter (2015-2020), Former UK Director of YouTube, and host of the podcast 'Eat Sleep Work Repeat'
  • John Burn-Murdoch - Columnist and Chief Data Reporter for the FT
  • Rina Shah - Geopolitical Advisor and Strategist based in Washington DC
  • Catriona Liddle - One of the lead developers on the QMU research team.

