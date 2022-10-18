Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/10 | Watch again
18 October 2022, 21:22
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Robert Buckland - Secretary of State for Wales
- Anneliese Dodds - Chair of the Labour Party, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Former Shadow Chancellor (2020-2021)
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Lord Norman Lamont - Conservative Peer and Former Chancellor of the Exchequer (1990-1993)
- Mohammed A. El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz
- Dr Liam Fox - Conservative MP for North Somerset and Former Secretary of State for International Trade (2016-19) and Defence (2010-11) and Chairman of the Conservative Party
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/