19 April 2023, 19:29

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Clare Farrell - Co-founder of XRTECH
  • Professor Sir David King - Former UK Special representative for Climate Change and former Chief Scientific Advisor
  • Kwajo Tweneboa - Social Housing Campaigner who himself used to live in overcrowded temporary housing
  • Ian MacFarlane - Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), who wrote this report
  • Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary
  • Nicolas Chailan - Former and First-ever Chief Software officer at the US Airforce and Space Force 2019-21 and founder of Ask Sage
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for The Independent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

See more Latest News

