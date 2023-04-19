Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch Again
19 April 2023, 19:29
Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Clare Farrell - Co-founder of XRTECH
- Professor Sir David King - Former UK Special representative for Climate Change and former Chief Scientific Advisor
- Kwajo Tweneboa - Social Housing Campaigner who himself used to live in overcrowded temporary housing
- Ian MacFarlane - Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), who wrote this report
- Lord Ken Clarke - Conservative peer, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary
- Nicolas Chailan - Former and First-ever Chief Software officer at the US Airforce and Space Force 2019-21 and founder of Ask Sage
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for The Independent
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.