Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

19 June 2023, 19:20

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 19/06/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Mariana Mazzucato - Professor of Economics and Public Value at UCI and autor of 'Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism'
  • Pat Mcfadden - Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Martin Lewis - Money Saving Expert
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Professor Sir Michael Marmot - Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London and former member of the World Health Organisation, who testified in front of the Covid Inquiry
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator
  • Tim Martin - Founder and Chairman of Wetherspoons Pub Chain
  • Stephen Flynn - Westminster Leader of the SNP

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

