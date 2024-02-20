Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/02 | Watch Again

20 February 2024, 19:26

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/02 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Frank Lowenstein - Former United States Envoy for Middle East Peace
  • David Lammy MP - Shadow Foreign Secretary
  • Stephen Flynn MP - SNP's Westminster Leader
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's political editor
  • Gabriel Shipton - Advocate for his brother Julian Assange and film producer at Shipton House
  • Ciaran Martin - Former Head of GCHQ
  • Jo Hamilton - Wrongly convicted former sub-postmistress who is portrayed in 'Mr Bates vs. The Post Office' by Monica Dolan

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

