Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

20 April 2023, 19:55

Tonight With Andrew Marr 20th April

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster Editor
  • Lord Bob Kerslake - Former Head of the Civil Service (2012-14)
  • Joseph Wu - Foreign Minister of Taiwan
  • Rachel Reeves - Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West
  • Hadley Freeman - Sunday Times Columnist and features writer and author of 'Good Girls: A Story and Study of Anorexia'
  • Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of The Sun on Sunday
  • Chris Smyth - Whitehall Editor of The Times
  • Jill Rutter - Senior Researcher at UK in a Changing Europe and former Senior Civil Servant

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

