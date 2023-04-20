Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
20 April 2023, 19:55
Tonight With Andrew Marr 20th April
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster Editor
- Lord Bob Kerslake - Former Head of the Civil Service (2012-14)
- Joseph Wu - Foreign Minister of Taiwan
- Rachel Reeves - Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and Labour MP for Leeds West
- Hadley Freeman - Sunday Times Columnist and features writer and author of 'Good Girls: A Story and Study of Anorexia'
- Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of The Sun on Sunday
- Chris Smyth - Whitehall Editor of The Times
- Jill Rutter - Senior Researcher at UK in a Changing Europe and former Senior Civil Servant
