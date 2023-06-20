Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 20/06/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Harriet Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee

John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor

Richard Donnell - Executive Director for Research at Zoopla

David Mearns - Experienced Shipwreck Hunter who is friends with 2 of those onboard

Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert, Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde and Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Social Research

Laura Bates - Founder of the Everyday Sexism Project and author of the book 'Fix the System Not the Women'

Julia Manchester - Political Reporter for the Hill

Robert Winder - Cricket writer and chair of the MCC Book of the Year award”

