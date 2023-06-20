Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

20 June 2023, 20:54

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 20/06/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Harriet Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee
  • John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor
  • Richard Donnell - Executive Director for Research at Zoopla
  • David Mearns - Experienced Shipwreck Hunter who is friends with 2 of those onboard
  • Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert, Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde and Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Social Research
  • Laura Bates - Founder of the Everyday Sexism Project and author of the book 'Fix the System Not the Women'
  • Julia Manchester - Political Reporter for the Hill
  • Robert Winder - Cricket writer and chair of the MCC Book of the Year award”

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

