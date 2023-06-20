Colin Brazier 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again
20 June 2023, 20:54
Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 20/06/23
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Harriet Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee
- John McDonnell - Former Shadow Chancellor
- Richard Donnell - Executive Director for Research at Zoopla
- David Mearns - Experienced Shipwreck Hunter who is friends with 2 of those onboard
- Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert, Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde and Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Social Research
- Laura Bates - Founder of the Everyday Sexism Project and author of the book 'Fix the System Not the Women'
- Julia Manchester - Political Reporter for the Hill
- Robert Winder - Cricket writer and chair of the MCC Book of the Year award”
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.