Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/11 | Watch Again

20 November 2023, 19:21

Watch again 20/11: Tonight with Andrew Marr

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • Chris Smyth - Whitehall Editor at The Times
  • Tizipi Hotovely - Ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom
  • Rosena Allin-Khan - Labour MP for Tooting
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Ana Lankes - Latin America Correspondent for the Economist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

