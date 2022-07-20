Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

Simon Hart: Former Wales Secretary and Conservative MP

Steve Baker: Conservative MP

Jonathan Ashworth: Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP

Baroness Claire Fox: Non-affiliated life peer

