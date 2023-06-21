Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/06 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
21 June 2023, 20:00
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lord Philip Hammond - Peer and former Chancellor
- Jake Berry - Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen and former Chairman of the Northern Research Group
- Steve Aiken OBE - Former Royal Navy Submarine Commander and MLA for the Ulster Unionist Party.
- Fraser Knight - LBC reporter
- Mark Harper - Secretary of State for Transport and Conservative MP for Forest of Dean
- Steve Crawford - Owner of Fluid Concept Surf School in Scarborough and member of Surfers Against Sewage
- Dr Anna Thwaites - Academic clinical fellow at the Institute for Women's Health. University College London and a clinical Sexual Health Doctor at King’s College Hospital.
