Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/06 | Watch Again

21 June 2023, 20:00

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch Again 21/06

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Philip Hammond - Peer and former Chancellor
  • Jake Berry - Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen and former Chairman of the Northern Research Group
  • Steve Aiken OBE - Former Royal Navy Submarine Commander and MLA for the Ulster Unionist Party.
  • Fraser Knight - LBC reporter
  • Mark Harper - Secretary of State for Transport and Conservative MP for Forest of Dean
  • Steve Crawford - Owner of Fluid Concept Surf School in Scarborough and member of Surfers Against Sewage
  • Dr Anna Thwaites - Academic clinical fellow at the Institute for Women's Health. University College London and a clinical Sexual Health Doctor at King’s College Hospital.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

