Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Exclusive
Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again
21 July 2022, 19:59
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew was joined by:
- Rishi Sunak: Former Chancellor and Conservative leadership candidate
- Ben Kentish: LBC's Westminster editor
- Lord Gus O'Donnell: Former Cabinet Secretary and former head of the Home Civil Service
- Kate Ferguson: Political Editor of The Sun
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/