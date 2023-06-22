Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/06 | Watch Again

22 June 2023, 20:50

22.06 Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary
  • Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the UK
  • John Baron - Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay and member of the Treasury Select Committee
  • Chris Lemons - British saturation diver. In 2012 he was involved in an accident that left him at the bottom of the North Sea in complete darkness, cut off from rescuers and with an oxygen supply of just 5 minutes  He somehow survived and his story was made into a Netflix documentary called 'Last Breath'
  • Jack Thorne - Playwright, television writer, and screenwriter for When Winston Went to War with the Wireless
  • Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and former Deputy Director of the IMF
  • Tom Baldwin - Journalist, author, and former Labour Party senior adviser.
  • Baroness Kate Fall - Peer who served as Deputy Chief of Staff for David Cameron when he was prime minister
  • Natasha Clarke - Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

All of the passengers are believed to be dead.

All five passengers on missing Titanic submarine are ‘sadly lost’ says firm behind trip - as tributes paid to explorers
The family returned to pay the bill.

Family accused of running out on £215 pub bill return and 'overpay as a gesture of goodwill'
The Open and two Ashes tests set to be hit by fresh RMT train strikes

The Open and two Ashes tests to be impacted by fresh round of RMT train strikes

Family said the response time was 'far too long'.

‘It took far too long’: Family of Hamish Harding hit out at missing Titanic sub owner for not raising alarm fast enough
The debris is believed to be the sub's rear section and landing struts

'Debris field' found in search for Titanic sub is craft’s 'rear cover and landing frame,' experts say
Stockton Rush spoke about his concerns on overregulation in interviews in 2019 and 2022

"Safety is just pure waste": Lost Titanic sub’s creator made chilling comment in 2022 interview as search becomes "bleak"
The 'fabulous' apartment is listed for £1,000pcm.

The ‘fabulous’ £1,000pcm studio flat boasting a shower opposite the bed, no private toilet and one window
Rishi Sunak has backed the Bank of England's interest hike to curb inflation

'There is no short cut' Rishi Sunak backs jumbo interest rate hike to 5 per cent in desperate bid to control inflation
Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile