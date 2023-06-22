Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/06 | Watch Again

22.06 Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Georgina Greer

Andrew Marr was joined by:

David Lammy - Shadow Foreign Secretary

Miguel Berger - German Ambassador to the UK

John Baron - Conservative MP for Basildon and Billericay and member of the Treasury Select Committee

Chris Lemons - British saturation diver. In 2012 he was involved in an accident that left him at the bottom of the North Sea in complete darkness, cut off from rescuers and with an oxygen supply of just 5 minutes He somehow survived and his story was made into a Netflix documentary called 'Last Breath'

Jack Thorne - Playwright, television writer, and screenwriter for When Winston Went to War with the Wireless

Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and former Deputy Director of the IMF

Tom Baldwin - Journalist, author, and former Labour Party senior adviser.

Baroness Kate Fall - Peer who served as Deputy Chief of Staff for David Cameron when he was prime minister

Natasha Clarke - Chief Political Correspondent at The Sun

