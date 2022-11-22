Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

22 November 2022, 21:10

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mark Spencer - Conservative MP for Sherwood and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Minister

Lord David Blunkett - Labour peer who is former Home Secretary and former Education Secretary

Harriet Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee

Mark Serwotka - General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union

Lord Martin Rees - Astronomer Royal

