Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/11/2022 - Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Mark Spencer - Conservative MP for Sherwood and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Minister

Lord David Blunkett - Labour peer who is former Home Secretary and former Education Secretary

Harriet Baldwin - Conservative MP for West Worcestershire and Chair of the Treasury Select Committee

Mark Serwotka - General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union

Lord Martin Rees - Astronomer Royal

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/