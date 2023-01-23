Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01 | Watch Again

23 January 2023, 21:31

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dan Neidle - Founder at Tax Policy Associates Ltd. who helped uncover Nadhim Zahawi's tax scandal
  • Sir Peter Riddell - Former Commissioner for Public Appointments (2016-2021), and former Director of the Institute for Government.
  • Lord Robert Hayward - Polling expert and Conservative peer.
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
  • Bertie Ahern - Former Taoiseach of Ireland (1997-2008).
  • Gabriel Pogrund - Whitehall Editor at the Sunday Times.
  • Greg Dyke - Former Director-General of the BBC (2001-04).
  • Chris Packham - Naturalist, Nature Photographer, Television Presenter, and Author.
  • Dan Saladino - Food Journalist and author of 'Eating to Extinction: The World's Rarest Foods & Why We Need to Save Them'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

