Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01 | Watch Again
23 January 2023, 21:31
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Dan Neidle - Founder at Tax Policy Associates Ltd. who helped uncover Nadhim Zahawi's tax scandal
- Sir Peter Riddell - Former Commissioner for Public Appointments (2016-2021), and former Director of the Institute for Government.
- Lord Robert Hayward - Polling expert and Conservative peer.
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
- Bertie Ahern - Former Taoiseach of Ireland (1997-2008).
- Gabriel Pogrund - Whitehall Editor at the Sunday Times.
- Greg Dyke - Former Director-General of the BBC (2001-04).
- Chris Packham - Naturalist, Nature Photographer, Television Presenter, and Author.
- Dan Saladino - Food Journalist and author of 'Eating to Extinction: The World's Rarest Foods & Why We Need to Save Them'.
