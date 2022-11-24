Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

24 November 2022, 21:39

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Inna Sovsun - Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Golos Party

Olga Tokariuk - Ukrainian journalist and resideXnt fellow at the Oxford Reuters Institute

Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor as the Economist who has written the foreword to President Zelenskyy's new book 'A Message from Ukraine'

Professor Paul Pearson - Professor of Earth Sciences at UCL who made this discovery

Arkady Ostrovsky - Russia Editor as the Economist who has written the foreword to President Zelenskyy's new book 'A Message from Ukraine'

Baroness Sally Morgan - Political Secretary to Tony Blair (1997-2001)

Joey Jones - Senior Counsel at Grayling, a public affairs agency

Baroness Kate Fall - Former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron and Author of 'The Gatekeeper: Life at the Heart of No.10'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges

Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags

Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits
Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit
Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes

Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash
Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile