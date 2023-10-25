Paul Brand 6pm - 9pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 25/10
25 October 2023, 19:21
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Grant Shapps - Secretary of State for Defence and Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield
- Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish - Canadian-Palestinian Doctor and author of 'I Shall Not Hate'
- Hannah Weisfeld - Director of Yachad, a British Jewish organisation whose primary mission is to work towards a peaceful resolution between Israel and Palestine
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
- Tim Peake - British Astronaut and author of Space: The Human History
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Chris Stokel-Walker - Technology Journalist
