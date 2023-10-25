Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 25/10

25 October 2023, 19:21

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 25/10

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Grant Shapps - Secretary of State for Defence and Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield
  • Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish - Canadian-Palestinian Doctor and author of 'I Shall Not Hate'
  • Hannah Weisfeld - Director of Yachad, a British Jewish organisation whose primary mission is to work towards a peaceful resolution between Israel and Palestine
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Tim Peake - British Astronaut and author of Space: The Human History
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Chris Stokel-Walker - Technology Journalist


Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The IDF has pummelled Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion, while the military vowed to expand its ground operations

Israel 'expands ground operations tonight' as world holds its breath for Gaza invasion

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked
British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters
The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends
Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting
More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages

'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return
Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile