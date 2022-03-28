Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

28 March 2022, 19:23

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • George Eustice: Environment Secretary
  • Minette Batters: President of the National Farmer's Union
  • Mel Stride, Chair of the Treasury Select Committee
  • Arkady Ostrovsky: Russia editor at The Economist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Will Smith has been condemned for slapping Chris Rock

Oscars organisers condemn Will Smith over Chris Rock slap amid calls for him to lose award
Boris Johnson has enjoyed a very good relationship with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy believes Boris 'cares more about European peace than energy bills'
West Mercia Police said the boy was in a critical condition in hospital

Boy, 2, critically injured after dog attack in Worcestershire
Syed Mohammed Kamran Haider was found guilty of murdering Nusayba

'Violent and controlling' man guilty of murdering ex-partner's one-year-old daughter
Abramovich was reportedly poisoned and lost his sight after Kyiv peace talks

Roman Abramovich 'lost sight after poisoning' during Ukraine peace talks
The attack happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester,

Girl, 11, taken to hospital after stabbing before school

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum banned from driving after admitting 'nudging' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4
Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges
UK could see food shortages as production prices surge, warns farming union boss

UK 'could see food shortages as prices surge' as minister says 'we can't cover all costs'
Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile