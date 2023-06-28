Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/06 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Chris Skidmore - Conservative MP for Kingswood and former minister

Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North

Catherine Norris-Trent - Senior Reporter for France24

Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor

Mel Stride - Work and Pensions Secretary

Tina Satter - Director of the film 'Reality'

Michael Rosen - Professor of Children's Literature at Goldsmiths University and author of 'I Am Wriggly', which is out next week on Wednesday.

