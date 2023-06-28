Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/06 | Watch Again

28 June 2023, 19:14

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Chris Skidmore - Conservative MP for Kingswood and former minister
  • Ed Miliband - Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero and Labour MP for Doncaster North
  • Catherine Norris-Trent - Senior Reporter for France24
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Mel Stride - Work and Pensions Secretary
  • Tina Satter - Director of the film 'Reality'
  • Michael Rosen - Professor of Children's Literature at Goldsmiths University and author of 'I Am Wriggly', which is out next week on Wednesday.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

