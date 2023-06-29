Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/06 | Watch again
29 June 2023, 19:25
Andrew Marr 29.06
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Baroness Shami Chakrabarti - Labour Peer and Former Shadow Attorney General.
- Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza - Leader of the Opposition in Rwanda.
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
- Steve Hedley - Former Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT who was spied on by an undercover police officer.
- Sihame Assbague - Journalist and researcher who has spent years researching police violence against racialised communities in France.
- Arthur Snel - Former british Diplomat and host of the podcast 'Doomsday Watch: The Ukraine War'.
- Robert Shrimsley - Chief UK political commentator and UK Editor at large at the Financial Times.
- Caitlin Doherty - Journalist for Politics Home.
