Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/06 | Watch again

29 June 2023, 19:25

Andrew Marr 29.06

By Fiona Jones

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Baroness Shami Chakrabarti - Labour Peer and Former Shadow Attorney General.
  • Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza - Leader of the Opposition in Rwanda.
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor.
  • Steve Hedley - Former Senior Assistant General Secretary of the RMT who was spied on by an undercover police officer.
  • Sihame Assbague - Journalist and researcher who has spent years researching police violence against racialised communities in France.
  • Arthur Snel - Former british Diplomat and host of the podcast 'Doomsday Watch: The Ukraine War'.
  • Robert Shrimsley - Chief UK political commentator and UK Editor at large at the Financial Times.
  • Caitlin Doherty - Journalist for Politics Home.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

