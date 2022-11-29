Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/11 | Watch Again

29 November 2022, 19:53

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Damian Collins - Conservative MP for Folkestone & Hythe, who chaired the Joint Select Committee on the Online Safety Bill, and former Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport
  • Claudia Collins - Damian Collins' 15-year-old daughter who has made a BBC Documentary called 'Molly, Social Media and Me'
  • John Carr - Secretary of the UK Children's Charities Coalition on Internet Safety and former Vice-President of Myspace. He is also advising on the Internet Safety Bill Professor
  • Sir David King - Former Chief Scientific Advisor (2000-07), Foreign Office Special Representative for Climate Change (2013-17)
  • Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Filipino American Journalist and CEO of Rappler
  • Alom Shaha - Author of the 'Young Atheists Handbook: lessons for living a good life without God.'

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Geri Halliwell is embroiled in a planning dispute with neighbours

Geri Halliwell's neighbours claim that the Spice Girl's new horse barn is knocking out the village phone signal
A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty

Mother's fury as primary school teaches daughter, 8, about masturbation, wet dreams and 'signs boys are in puberty'
England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash

England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

Meghan received credible threat to her life while in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says
The temple has been left empty

Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

The first lady of Ukraine addressed MPs and peers today.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska echoes Winston Churchill and calls for 'justice' in UK Parliament speech
Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned

Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Andrew Marr tonight asks: Do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to the social media giants?

Andrew Marr: Do British politicians have the backbone to stand up to the social media giants?
elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile