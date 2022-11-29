Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/11 | Watch Again

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Damian Collins - Conservative MP for Folkestone & Hythe, who chaired the Joint Select Committee on the Online Safety Bill, and former Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport

Claudia Collins - Damian Collins' 15-year-old daughter who has made a BBC Documentary called 'Molly, Social Media and Me'

John Carr - Secretary of the UK Children's Charities Coalition on Internet Safety and former Vice-President of Myspace. He is also advising on the Internet Safety Bill Professor

Sir David King - Former Chief Scientific Advisor (2000-07), Foreign Office Special Representative for Climate Change (2013-17)

Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Filipino American Journalist and CEO of Rappler

Alom Shaha - Author of the 'Young Atheists Handbook: lessons for living a good life without God.'

