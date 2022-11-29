Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/11 | Watch Again
29 November 2022, 19:53
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Damian Collins - Conservative MP for Folkestone & Hythe, who chaired the Joint Select Committee on the Online Safety Bill, and former Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport
- Claudia Collins - Damian Collins' 15-year-old daughter who has made a BBC Documentary called 'Molly, Social Media and Me'
- John Carr - Secretary of the UK Children's Charities Coalition on Internet Safety and former Vice-President of Myspace. He is also advising on the Internet Safety Bill Professor
- Sir David King - Former Chief Scientific Advisor (2000-07), Foreign Office Special Representative for Climate Change (2013-17)
- Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Filipino American Journalist and CEO of Rappler
- Alom Shaha - Author of the 'Young Atheists Handbook: lessons for living a good life without God.'
