Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/11 | Watch Again

30 November 2022, 20:36

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Damian Collins - Conservative MP for Folkestone & Hythe, who chaired the Joint Select Committee on the Online Safety Bill, and former Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport.
  • Claudia Collins - Damian Collins' 15 year-old daughter who has made a BBC Documentary called 'Molly, Social Media and Me'.
  • John Carr - Secretary of the UK Children's Charities' Coalition on Internet Safety and former Vice-President of Myspace. He is also advising on the Internet Safety Bill.
  • Professor Sir David King - Former Chief Scientific Advisor (2000-07), Foreign Office Special Representative for Climate Change (2013-17).
  • Maria Ressa - Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Filipino American Journalist and CEO of Rappler.
  • Alom Shaha - Who grew up in a devout Muslim community but lost that faith and has written the 'Young Atheists Handbook: lessons for living a good life without God.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man trimming his neighbour's bush

Man sparks backlash after trimming his neighbour's overhanging tree and posting video online
There will be no winter refugee crisis from Ukraine, the deputy PM has said

'There will be no flood of winter refugees from Ukraine', says deputy PM

Christine McVie, the talent behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died aged 79

Tributes pour in to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who has died aged 79 after a short illness
Strikes are due to hit bus routes despite some being called off

Three days of London bus strikes involving thousands of drivers called off after last ditch pay offer
Fynley fell while taking photos on Pen Pych

Teenager fell to death after slipping on a ledge while trying to take selfies on 1,400ft mountain
Avian bird flu is causing huge health concerns across the UK

Can bird flu be passed to humans? Symptoms and dangers to be aware of

Pele, pictured in Brazil in 2019

Pele, 82, rushed to hospital with ‘swellings’ as he battles cancer

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit

Charity boss tells LBC of 'race interrogation' ordeal by Prince William's godmother at Buckingham Palace reception
Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

The ENO is losing funding

Andrew Marr: Slashing English National Opera funding is 'wanton, idiotic vandalism'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile