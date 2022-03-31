Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again
31 March 2022, 19:23
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi
- Former Archbishop of York Lord John Sentamu
- Defence Correspondent for The Telegraph, Danielle Sheridan
- Former Deputy Chief Defence Staff Lieutenant General (Retired) Sir Simon Mayall
- Former Deputy PM Michael Heseltine
