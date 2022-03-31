Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

31 March 2022, 19:23

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi
  • Former Archbishop of York Lord John Sentamu
  • Defence Correspondent for The Telegraph, Danielle Sheridan
  • Former Deputy Chief Defence Staff Lieutenant General (Retired) Sir Simon Mayall
  • Former Deputy PM Michael Heseltine

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

