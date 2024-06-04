Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 4.6.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary

Chris Philp - Conservative candidate who most recently served as Policing Minister

Dorothy Byrne – former Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4

Professor Ian Goldin - Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford, whose latest book, The Shortest History of Migration, is set to be published Summer 2024

Ruth Davidson – former Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

Namita Singh - India correspondent for the Independent

Guto Harri – former Downing Street Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, and host of the Global podcast Unprecedented

Theo Bertram - No.10 special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm