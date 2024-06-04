Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

4 June 2024, 19:42

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 4.6.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary
  • Chris Philp - Conservative candidate who most recently served as Policing Minister
  • Dorothy Byrne – former Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4
  • Professor Ian Goldin - Professor of Globalisation and Development at the University of Oxford, whose latest book, The Shortest History of Migration, is set to be published Summer 2024
  • Ruth Davidson – former Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party
  • Namita Singh - India correspondent for the Independent
  • Guto Harri – former Downing Street Director of Communications to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, and host of the Global podcast Unprecedented
  • Theo Bertram - No.10 special adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

1 month ago

