Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 05/10

5 October 2023, 19:15

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/10 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Michael: From Abbey Wood who is taking his family of 4 to live with his parents
  • Chloe Timperley: Author of ‘Generation Rent: Why You Can’t Buy a Home (Or Even Rent a Good One)
  • Stewart Baseley: Executive Chair of the Home Builders Federation
  • Greg Clark: Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells and a former Minister in both David Cameron and Theresa May’s No.10
  • Bianca Sakol MBE: Founder & CEO of Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in Barnet
  • Sarah Calvert: Specialist Support Worker at ‘Young People and Children First’
  • Isabella: Who went to live at ‘Young People & Children First’ in October 2021 due to a family breakdown and homelessness
  • Maggie O’Farrell: Author of ‘Hamnet’, a fictional account of the life of William Shakespeare’s son who died aged 11
  • Michael Crick: Political journalist and author
  • Noa Hoffman: Political Reporter at The Sun

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has threatened the West with total nuclear annihilation.

Putin vows to create 'new world' and threatens West with total nuclear destruction in event of strike on Russia
Mr Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June was the most serious challenge for the Russian president.

Hand grenade fragments found in bodies from Prigozhin plane crash

The Yew Tree reportedly predates the Battle of Hastings

Now 1000-year-old tree 'felled': Locals furious after Yew Tree dating back to Battle of Hastings 'mysteriously uprooted'
Fireworks like these have not been showcased in Bonfire Night events in Manchester's parks since pre-pandemic years.

Bonfire Night fizzles out across Manchester parks as council blames 'rising costs'

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to reversing Sunak's HS2 cancellation

Labour can't commit to reversing HS2 cancellation, Keir Starmer says, after Sunak takes 'wrecking ball' to finances
Keelen Morris Wong, 22, died at the scene.

22-year-old Brixton stabbing victim named and pictured for the first time

Both Stephen Shrimpton and Jessica Baker were killed in the crash

Driver suffered 'event' at wheel before bus crash on M53 which killed him and 15-year-old schoolgirl
Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that HS2 will reach Euston in central London

HS2 might not reach Euston after all: Project will only go to central London with enough private funding
London's IPO market may come to life soon, writes David Buik

In the not-too-distant future, when the sun shines over the yardarm, London's IPO market may come to life, writes David Buik
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile