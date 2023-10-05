Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 05/10
5 October 2023, 19:15
Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/10 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Michael: From Abbey Wood who is taking his family of 4 to live with his parents
- Chloe Timperley: Author of ‘Generation Rent: Why You Can’t Buy a Home (Or Even Rent a Good One)
- Stewart Baseley: Executive Chair of the Home Builders Federation
- Greg Clark: Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells and a former Minister in both David Cameron and Theresa May’s No.10
- Bianca Sakol MBE: Founder & CEO of Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in Barnet
- Sarah Calvert: Specialist Support Worker at ‘Young People and Children First’
- Isabella: Who went to live at ‘Young People & Children First’ in October 2021 due to a family breakdown and homelessness
- Maggie O’Farrell: Author of ‘Hamnet’, a fictional account of the life of William Shakespeare’s son who died aged 11
- Michael Crick: Political journalist and author
- Noa Hoffman: Political Reporter at The Sun
