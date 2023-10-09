Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 09/10
9 October 2023, 23:17
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 9/10/23
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- John Brennan - Former CIA Director and former Counter-terrorism adviser to Barack Obama
- Peter Kyle MP - Shadow Secretary of State for Science Innovation and Technology.
- Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT
- Mariana Mazzucato - Professor of Economics and Public Value at UCL and author of 'Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism' - who is also advising the Labour Party on economic policy.
- Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
- Natasha Clarke - LBC's Political Editor
- Steve Richards - Journalist, Author and Presenter on the Rock N Roll Politic
- Patrick Maguire - Journalist and Columnist at The Time
- Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of the Sun on Sunday
