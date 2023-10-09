Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 09/10

9 October 2023, 23:17

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 9/10/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Brennan - Former CIA Director and former Counter-terrorism adviser to Barack Obama
  • Peter Kyle MP - Shadow Secretary of State for Science Innovation and Technology.
  • Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT
  • Mariana Mazzucato - Professor of Economics and Public Value at UCL and author of 'Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism' - who is also advising the Labour Party on economic policy.
  • Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
  • Natasha Clarke - LBC's Political Editor
  • Steve Richards - Journalist, Author and Presenter on the Rock N Roll Politic
  • Patrick Maguire - Journalist and Columnist at The Time
  • Kate Ferguson - Political Editor of the Sun on Sunday

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

