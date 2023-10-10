Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/10

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined:

Angela Rayner - Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up and Labour MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne

Henri Murison - Chief Executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership

Chris Beanland - Author of 'Just Like Starting Over: When Britain Briefly Fell in Love with New Towns'

Lord David Blunkett - Labour Peer and Former Home Secretary

Tom Baldwin - Journalist, author, and former Labour senior advisor - who is currently writing a biography of Sir Keir Starmer

