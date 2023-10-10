Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/10

10 October 2023, 19:57 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 20:02

Watch Again | Tonight With Andrew Marr 10/10/2023

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined:

  • Angela Rayner - Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up and Labour MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne
  • Henri Murison - Chief Executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership
  • Chris Beanland - Author of 'Just Like Starting Over: When Britain Briefly Fell in Love with New Towns'
  • Lord David Blunkett - Labour Peer and Former Home Secretary
  • Tom Baldwin - Journalist, author, and former Labour senior advisor - who is currently writing a biography of Sir Keir Starmer

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way

Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits
Ashley Dale was killed at home

Family of Ashley Dale break down in court as they hear final messages of council worker gunned down at home
Maggie Chapman MSP's tweet about the Hamas attack is being "assessed" by Police Scotland.

Police assessing tweet by Green MSP who claimed Hamas attack was 'consequence' of 'Israel State' actions
Angela Rayner said she thought she was going to 'do a full John Prescott' after the protester accosted Sir Keir

Angela Rayner says she 'nearly did a full John Prescott' on protester who poured glitter on Keir Starmer
A four-year-old girl is among the 830 to have been killed in Gaza

'They tried to escape death only to find it': Four-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing in response to Hamas attack
Holly Willoughby

Read it in full: Holly Willoughby's statement as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years
Missing tattoo artist Shani Louk was paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims
Ashkelon has come under bombardment

Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave or die

Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: After Starmer's conference speech, it's no longer possible to question what Labour stand for
Holly Willoughby

'I have to make this decision for me and my family': Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile