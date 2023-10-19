Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 19/10

19 October 2023, 20:00

Tonight with Andrew Marr | 19/10 Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Jamie Dettmer: Opinion Editor at Politico Europe who has been reporting from Lebanon
  • John Amble: Former Military Intelligence Officer in the US Army & Editorial Director at the Modern War Institute at West Point
  • Tracy-Ann Oberman: Actress who is playing Shylock in the stage production of 'Merchant of Venice'
  • Jack Elsom: Political Correspondent for the Sun
  • Jayne Ozanne: Chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition who is an openly gay evangelical Christian who went through 20 years of conversion therapy, and a former government advisor of LGBT issues
  • Dave Doogan: SNP MP for Angus and the SNP's spokesperson for Energy and Net-Zero
  • Sir Mark Lyall Grant: Former Ambassador to the UN and former National Security Adviser
  • Bel Trew: The Independent's Chief International Correspondent who joins from Tel Aviv
  • Gregg Carlstrom: Middle East Correspondent for The Economist who joins us from Dubai

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

