The UK travel chaos could become a full-blown national crisis, says Andrew Marr

8 June 2022, 18:08 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 18:14

By Megan Hinton

Will Brits be "stuck at home gazing bleakly out of the window this summer?", asks Andrew Marr as the UK face a summer of travel misery with airports descending into chaos, network wide rail and tube strikes and soaring fuel costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his opening monologue on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, he told listeners: "Boris Johnson, quite naturally, wants to escape from the last few days. Many of the rest of us also want to escape, sometime quite soon for a break or on holiday.

"Not so easy, folks. Today, far away from the shenanigans at Westminster, Britain faces the biggest rail strikes for 30 years.

"Never mind, you say, I'll Fly.. have you seen what's happening in the airports? Have you looked at the airline cancellations?

"Blast you say. Well, if the worst comes to the worst I'll fill up the car and go for a tootle nearer home.

"Well, you are very welcome: but yesterday, I have to say, so the price of petrol taking its biggest daily jump for 17 years with diesel also at a record high colon quite soon filling up your car could cost £100.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"We were stuck at home, many of us, gazing bleakly out of the window, through the pandemic. Are we going to be stuck there again this year because of a summer of discontent?

"After Monday's rebellion by Tory MPs common this looks like it could become a full-blown national crisis, the next urgent challenge for the Prime Minister.

"In the next hour I'll be talking to Network Rail, to  Labour’s business spokesman, and - To see whether tax cuts might help offer a way out, to the former Tory cabinet minister John Redwood, and a challenger for the Tory leadership - though not this time I should add...

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"That Andrew Marr, I hear you think, he's a cheerful bunny, always find something to bring a smile to the face.

"And I do hear you. There is too much gloom in the news, an intolerable quantity of grimness and so today I'm going to bring you not one, but two stories of of love and optimism from modern Britain...."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, 11 (top left) explained how she covered herself in blood in order to survive

'He told my teacher goodnight, and shot her': Texas massacre survivor, 11, tells Congress
We're doing everything we can to avoid train strikes: Rail chief's pledge to passengers

'We’re doing everything we can to avoid strikes': Rail chief’s pledge to passengers
Former rugby star Tom Youngs' wife Tiffany has died of cancer

Former England rugby star's wife dies aged 35 after eight-year cancer battle
Baroness Helena Morrissey told LBC on Tuesday that Boris Johnson should resign, branding him a "liability"

Tory peer quits foreign office role after calling for PM to go on LBC
Petrol prices have had their largest daily jump in 17 years

Petrol price in biggest daily jump in 17 years as cost to fill up family car passes £99
Sir David was presented with the honour at Windsor by Prince Charles

Sir David Attenborough receives second knighthood from Charles at Windsor
'When I finish my shift you'll still be waiting': Nurse's stark warning to crowded A&E

'When my shift ends you’ll still be waiting': Nurse's warning in A&E lays bare NHS crisis
Collin Reeves has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple.

Ex-soldier 'stabbed married couple at home with ceremonial dagger in parking row'
Railway worker opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile