Brexiter Caller Wants A December Election To Put 'Snowflake Remainers' Off Voting

26 October 2019, 07:33 | Updated: 26 October 2019, 07:38

The caller wants a December election in the hope that it will snow and stop 'snowflake Remainers' from going to the polling station.

James, from Manchester, told Andrew Pierce: "What Kate said about December elections, I totally agree with her.

"I grew up in the '70s, we had to go out when it was four feet of snow and we didn't even have any electricity because under the Labour government that turned off all the power stations for eight hours a day.

I had to do my homework by candlelight. That's the Labour party for you."

Brexiter Caller Wants A December Election To Put 'Snowflakes' Off Voting
Brexiter Caller Wants A December Election To Put 'Snowflakes' Off Voting. Picture: PA

He continued:

"Andrew, hopefully it is snowing on election day because the snowflakes will finally melt into oblivion.

What will happen is the people like me, who are passionate about Brexit, we will walk through a snow blizzard to get to that polling station, and the usual Remainers, who will be on their PlayStations and eating KFC in front of the TV, hopefully won't bother voting."

