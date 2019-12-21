Caller with trans family member calls out the "prejudice" of JK Rowling

The caller said JK Rowling wouldn't have made those comments if she knew what it was like to have a trans child.

Speaking of JK Rowling's controversial comments on sex and gender, the caller said: "I don't think anybody can truly pass a comment unless they ever had a child of their own and face that issue with a child of their own."

Bill added: "If JK Rowling had a child that said 'I'm in the wrong body', I wonder if her opinions might have changed."

Andrew Pierce put it to him that maybe JK Rowling is just defending the right of a woman to hold opinions.

Bill responded: "We all hold opinions, we don't necessarily have to spout them."

The caller explained that he has a family member who is trans and that is why he understands this situation so comprehensively.

He continued: "There's an awful lot of ignorance in this world about all sorts of things, about colour, about religion and everything like that. And there's prejudice and what is prejudice?

Prejudice is prejudging based on little knowledge. Most prejudice is based on lack of knowledge."