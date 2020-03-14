Coronavirus: Minister explains government's Covid-19 strategy

By Seán Hickey

The government has decided to clamp down further on coronavirus just days after announcing the introduction of the delay phase.

Minister Helen Whately is the Minister of Social Care and was joining Andrew Pierce on the line to break down the impact of Covid-19 on the care sector.

Press reports on Saturday shared the government plans to ban mass gatherings and Andrew wanted to understand why the government hadn't decided upon this before the announcement of the "delay phase".

Ms. Whately insisted that "the government's been following a science based approach" in tackling coronavirus and is abiding by recommendations from Public Health England.

The minister assured Andrew that the government's strategy is "all about making the right decisions at the right time".

The government has been going by Public Health England recommendations. Picture: PA

Ms. Whately made it known that the government was "making the decisions that can best protect our population" assuring Andrew that adopting a fluid approach to the virus helps the government be as effective as possible.

The social care minister made the point to Andrew that "there's no harm in giving indication of what is going to come down the track" and argued that allowing the public some time to process the news will help society adapt to changes.

Summarising the approach, Ms. Whately insisted that "what matters is us doing the right thing at the right time".