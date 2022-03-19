Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

19 March 2022, 15:05

By Tim Dodd

Environment Secretary George Eustice has told LBC he "very much hopes" David Cameron will return to public life because he was young when he became Prime Minister and has "more to give".

It comes after David Cameron began his lorry drive to Poland to deliver essential supplies including nappies and first aid kits to Ukrainian refugees.

The former Prime Minister announced on Friday that he was about to embark on the "long drive" after a successful two week long appeal for goods from the community in West Oxfordshire.

Andrew Pierce asked the Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth: "You might've seen the photographs in the paper of your old boss David Cameron - you were his Press Secretary when he was leader of the opposition - driving a lorry to Poland to help out. Is this part of his attempt to rebuild his image after the rows and the scandal over his lobbying for Greensill?"

"I don't know, I think it's more likely that he wants to play his part and he wants to help," Mr Eustice replied.

"And I very much hope that at some point we'll see a route by which David could return to public life in some way.

"I think he was very young when he became Prime Minister, I still think he's got more to give and I hope that at some point that there'll be a role that he can return to."

Mr Eustice continued: "He was somebody who was in favour of the big society. When I worked for him in opposition, the role of charities and civic society was absolutely front and center of his own personal agenda and beliefs, so it's not surprising to see him playing his part for charities now."

