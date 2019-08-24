Andrew Pierce Tells Activist Kofi Mawuli Klu He Sounds Like An Extremist

The LBC presenter told Kofi Mawuli Klu he was wrong to describe academics at Glasgow University as "crooks" and "criminals" for a partnership with the University of the West Indies to repay slave trade debts.

Co-vice Chair of the Pan African Reparations Coalition in Europe Kofi Mawuli Klu said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should 'do more than' apologise for Britain's role in the slave trade, and "engage in an apology of substance".

But when he began describing academics as "crooks", Andrew Pierce called him out resulting in a row between the two.

"You really must stop calling those decent academics crooks," the LBC presenter said.

Mr Mawuli Klu replied: "I will not stop, they are crooks, they are criminals."

University of Glasgow. Picture: PA

But as Mr Mawuli Klu continued to shout, Andrew said: "Just because they disagree with you doesn't make them criminals, you're beginning to sound like an extremist."

Mr Mawuli Klu said: "I have lived that background I know what I'm talking about, I know a crime when I see it."

Andrew replied: "I don't really see how you expect people to work with you for your objective when you rant and rave in this way.

"Don't you think if you spoke in a more reasonable manner people might be willing to work with you?"

Mr Mawuli Klu said: "This is outrageous."

Andrew replied: "I think the way you've spoken this morning is outrageous."

The row comes as the University of Glasgow signed an agreement with the University of the West Indies to fund a joint centre for development research in reparations after it discovered it benefited from the slave trade.

The university is believed to be the first institution in the UK to create a programme of restorative justice, with money raised over the next 20 years to fund the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research to raise awareness of the history of slavery and its impact around the world.

Watch above.