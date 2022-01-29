'Media hysteria' around Highway Code 'stirring hate' towards cyclists, caller claims

29 January 2022, 15:59 | Updated: 29 January 2022, 16:11

By Seán Hickey

This 'lycra wearing' cyclist insists that changes to the Highway Code are just formalising existing rules, and media 'hysteria' is driving hate towards cyclists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark has been cycling to and from work for 30 years and told Andrew Pierce he is a "lycra-wearing, low handlebar" type of cyclist.

He phoned in to LBC to dismiss media uproar over changes to the Highway Code, which allows cyclists to cycle on the right of the lane if there are obstructions on the left.

Read more: Highway Code changes: The five new rules most likely to catch people out

"This media hysteria being whipped up" he told Andrew, declaring that he sees first-hand the anger of motorists as the topic gets more attention.

He went on to say that he's "seeing all these ridiculous memes" taking aim at cyclists as rule changes are set to come into place, which he believes are "stirring up division and hate" of people cycling on Britain's roads.

Read more: Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Read more: Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Andrew brought up a specific case of a group of cyclists who brought massive delays to traffic for not giving way while cycling in the middle of the road.

"I've got no idea what's going through their brain" the caller declared, noting that their actions don't help matters and only aggravate the majority.

He maintained that changes to the Highway Code are only a "codification of what was always the case", making the case that "you're never going to see a cyclist riding close to parked cars".

Riding on the left along parked cars is a "simply a very, very dangerous way to ride a bike" the caller reiterated, concluding that seasoned cyclists have always used the centre of the road when there's no space on the left.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Woman killed and thousands of homes without power as Storm Malik batters UK

Woman killed and thousands of homes without power as Storm Malik batters UK

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London
A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack
Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content
Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'
Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death
Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis
New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

'I hope Sue Gray's listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay

'I hope Sue Gray is listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay
PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile